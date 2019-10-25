Halloween Happenings are all around, as the big day gets closer.

Look out for all the superheroes, Dumbledore’s, vamparina’s and your traditional witches and ghosts, as they head to the annual McGill Halloween Carnival this Saturday.

The event will take place in the McGill Grade School Gymnasium, located at 25 Avenue F, in McGill. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event carrying on until 8 p.m.

Test your luck in the cake walk, or adult and kid bingo, and while your doing that, make sure you grab some sweets from the sweet shop.

There will be face painting and much more. Tickets will be available at the door to play the games, purchase food, play bingo and get your heart pumping if you dare enter the Haunted House.

For McGill, this has been a tradition that has carried on over 40 years.