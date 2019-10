For information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for vandalism in McGill.

Vandalism consisting if: Destroying sprinklers at the McGill Ball Park, Destroying sprinklers at the McGill Circle Park, Painting graffiti around the town of McGill.

If you have any information of the person(s) who has been vandalizing McGill, please call the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 289-8808.