October 3, 2019

DENIM BRUCE JENSEN: Probation violation. Defendant admits to all violations. Court orders revoke and reinstate Porbation; defendant to reimburse for substance abuse evaluation; test on color green; defendant to pay $75 a month for drug testing; 5 days credit for time served. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

VINNY GARCIA HILL: Defendant pleads guilty, court allows defendant to withdraw guilty please. Defendant chooses to stay with his guilty plea.. Court accepts that they are using the PSI from the defendant’s criminal case #CR-1807067. Court enters formal Judgment oath the defendant is guilty of the attempted possession of a dangerous weapon. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; 16-48 months NDOC consecutive to CR-1807067. Defendant is remanded by into custody of Ely State Prison. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

DUSTIN ROBERT MARTIN: Guilty of Attempted Battery by a Prison a C Felony by virtue of his guilty plea filed on 7/18/19. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; 12-60 months NDOC. Defendant is remanded back into the custody of Ely State Prison. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

October 7, 2019

COLE DAVID SCHICK: Probation violation. Defendant admits to all violations. Court orders revoke Drug Diversion; 12-36 months NDOC run concurrent with his case in Elko; credit for time served. Defendant is remanded back into White Pine County Jail. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

PABLO SOLIS MANRTINEZ: Probation violation. Defendant admits to all violations. Court orders revoke and reinstate probation; return to Idaho Drug Diversion; credit for time served; defendant to be released on his own recognizance. Defendant is remanded back into the custody of the White Pine County Jail. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu; Gary D. Fairman presiding.

October 14, 2019

TOWYANNA ANN QUINN: Guilty of Transporting a Controlled Substance. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $60 Chemical Analysis fee, $150 DNA fee, 19-48 months NDOC, suspended and placed on probation not to exceed 3 years, $300 Attorney fees, $350 PSI fee. Defendant to report to the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office to be booked and for DNA to be taken, follow the rules of the Interstate Compact Agreement, obey all subpoenas issued.

October 21

BRITTNEY LYNNE MARIE LEWIS: Guilty of the offense of Concealing Evidence. Court orders $25 AA fee, 364 days NDOC suspended, 16 days credit for time served, not to exceed 3 years probation, continue treatment with Amy Adams, test color green, no gambling establishments, no associations, pay restitution of $7,475, court recommending automatic deduction from paycheck. Judge Steve L. Dobescu presiding.

LISA ANN LOVERIDGE: Probation violation. Defendant admits to all violations. Court revokes probation; sentences defendant to original judgment of 12-36 months NDOC. Defendant is remanded into custody of the White Pine County Jail. Judge Gary D. Fairman pesiding.

BRYAN ARTHUR TIZNER, JR.: Probation violation. Defendant admits to all violations. Court orders defendant apply for the 8th Judicial Drug Court program. Court sets a continuation disposition sentencing hearing Nov. 18, 2019. Defendant is remanded back into custody of the White Pine County Jail. Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.