By Sheriff Scott Henriod

Thousands of schools across the country will be observing National Red Ribbon week, starting October 21st – 25th.

Students will engage in conversations and presentations about choices and avoiding the use of alcohol and drugs.

Red Ribbon week began after the kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. Camarena had been working undercover in Guadalajara Mexico when he was killed by individuals working for drug traffickers in the area. In memory of Camarena, people wear a red ribbon to honor his ultimate sacrifice and to remind all about the dangerous affects drugs have on people’s lives.

White Pine County Commissions, Ely City Council and Town Boards have signed a proclamation in their support of Red Ribbon week. I appreciate Mary Kerner, Jennifer Southworth and the Red Ribbon committee which consists of employees from the Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Probation, Ely Elks Lodge, and Nevada Division of Investigations. This committee is the driving force behind making Red Ribbon week a success in White Pine County.

The committee plans on doing presentations at all the schools in White Pine County and will have a guest motivational speaker, speaking about the harmful effects drugs have on people’s lives. The motivational speaker will speak at several of the schools in our area. So let’s show our support for Red Ribbon week by displaying a red ribbon and joining the fight to keep our children away from the drugs that plague our community and nation.