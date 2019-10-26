Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

OCTOBER 17, 2019

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: A male subject was reportedly walking with a machete. Deputies checked the area, but the male was not found.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be receiving unwanted messages from another person in another state via the internet. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City –the reporting party claimed a juvenile did not return home from school. The juvenile was later located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have gotten into an argument and was pushed by an ex-boyfriend. The male half denied the battery and claimed the reporting party battered him. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: None

OCTOBER 18

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed someone in a vehicle has been trespassing on is property. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was okay.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to receive a phone call from someone requesting his social security number and date of birth, which he provided to them. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered someone stole money from her while she was at work. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party discovered his soon-to-be ex-wife withdrew all of their money from their joint checking account. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and claimed to have only been arguing. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and claimed to have only been arguing. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the driver was located and showed no signs of impairment.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the juvenile was located.

New Bookings: None

OCTOBER 19

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Paul Boundy passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were found to have just been arguing.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – it was discovered to have not been stolen, but a civil issue between the previous owner and the current buyer.

New Bookings: None