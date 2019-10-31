Erma Ann Egge, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1936 in Afton, MN. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1954 and got married on August 28th.

She had her first child the following year in St. Paul, MN. A few years later they were living in Great Falls, MT and she had her second son.

In 1960 the family moved to Las Vegas, NV where she lived for 38 years until retiring to Ruth, NV. She bore 3 more children between 1962 & 1973.

She held many jobs along the way and was very proud to be a school bus driver. She absolutely adored children and really loved being a grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Elsie and William Schwartz, brothers: Arnold, Cecil, Chris, Norman and Lester, sisters: Edna, Caroline, Ila and Wilma, and grandson: Corey C. Wilcox.

She is survived by husband: Norton C. Egge, brother: Bill Schwartz, sons: Gary (Song), Brian (Cindy), Scott (Beth Ann), Chad, and daughter: Sherrie (Mark) Wilcox, plus 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 975 Avenue K in Ely, NV at 1:00 p.m. with interment immediately following.