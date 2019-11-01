“All Firefighters and EMTs deserve to saluted, but in particular, those in rural areas give so much of themselves to protect their communities and they stand out among the rest,” said Nichole Baldwin in her speech delivered during the Second Annual Firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder Appreciation Dinner held October 18th.

The Ely Elks Lodge #1469 extended their “sincerest appreciation to all firefighters and emergency responders and other public safety personnel for helping to give us a better and safer world.” Committee Chair, Nichole, provided an evening filled with gratitude coming from ages young and old.

The Learning Bridge Charter School furnished an array of colorful cards and posters from the students there and the music teacher, Alicia Saunders, orchestrated 2 delightful songs and a skit for honored guests to enjoy. G. Norman Christiansen, MD was an honored guest speaker who delivered a history lesson on EMS in White Pine County. WPC Fire District Fire Chief Brett North and Assistant Chief Charles Scott from the Ely Volunteer Fire Department spoke on behalf of their agencies and honored guests received a variety of raffle prizes donated by local individuals and businesses.

This Appreciation Dinner was sponsored by the KGHM Robinson Mine. Other donators included: Commissioner Laurie Carson, Nichole Baldwin, Martha Sindelar, Leia Wells, Lisa Davis, Angela Simpson, Sportsworld, Bath Lumber, CAL Ranch, Sahara Motors, Holiday Inn and Bert Woywood, White Pine Chamber of Commerce and Wayne Cameron, Margarita’s Restaurant, Nardi’s Family Restaurant, and Precision Auto.