Gabe James Cogley and Zaley Jo Lister have been named Students of the Month for October, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Cogley, age 18, is the son of James and Gwen Cogley of Ely. Lister, age 17, is the daughter of Bernadette and Mark Lister of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2020.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Cogley has been active in track and field, basketball and cross country. His hobbies are hunting, fishing, dirt biking, snow mobiling, rafting, hiking and skiing.

Lister is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad, is active in track and is a 4-H Ambassador. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her hobbies are riding horses, playing basketball, crafting, volunteering in her community and spending times with family and friends.