Special to The Ely Times

Ely Elks Lodge 1469 is doing it again. They are hosting a prime rib dinner with all the fixings on Saturday, Nov. 9 to honor local White Pine County veterans.

Veterans Day is a day to set aside and honor all American veterans, both living and dead. In fact, Veterans Day is largely intended to thank living veterans for dedicated and loyal service to their country.

The dinner is a way to express the thanks and gratitude for the sacrifice that so many military women and men have made in their lives to keep our country free.

The dinner is an annual event and they typically have more than 100 people at this worthwhile occasion. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the dinner and program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Elks member Mary Kerner said, “It takes several dedicated people to put on an event such as this. A big thank you in advance to all who help. We are deeply appreciative of the service and sacrifice of all veterans who have helped and continue to help make this world a better place for all of us.

“Ronald Reagan said, ‘Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.’” Kerner said.

RSVP’s are due to Kerner at 775-293-0809 by Monday, Nov. 4.