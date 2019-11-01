With the White Pine High boys’ soccer team out of the playoff picture and their season concluded, focus shifts to Amanda Allred and the Lady Bobcats who have won the 3A Northern B title this year over Fernley. It is the second in four years for the girls.

The Ladycats closed out the league season with an 8-0 shutout of West Wendover Oct. 23.

The Bobcat boys also won the same day over West Wendover 5-1. However, it had been a 3-2 loss at West Wendover Oct. 18 that knocked the boys out of the playoffs. The Bobcats finished the season 8-11-1, 5-6-1.

Allred said the Ladycats 8-0 win over West Wendover was the result of five goals in the second half. Just a week before, the girls had blitzed Wendover with a 7-0 first half.

The two wins over the Wolverines extended the Bobcats win streak to five.

Seven players had goals in this final game, Mia Burgett, Morgan Hendrickson, Kaileigh Dumont, Madison Sorenson, Sage Dutson, Eva Kingston and Taylor Drake scored twice. Allred said Drake is usually the person who creates the play rather than gets the goal.

In the second half, when White Pine scored five goals, Allred said, “We started shooting the ball at an angle rather than from straight on. Made their goalie have to dive for it. We controlled the ball on both sides of the field much of the game.”

The goalkeeper for White Pine this year has been junior Halle Cogley. “It’s her first year in goal and she has worked hard,” Allred said. “She is willing to be in goal even in the games that aren’t so exciting. She makes good saves and does drop kick the ball out of the box quite well.”

Beginning the playoffs, the 3A North A League is usually stronger than the B League and this year the A league gets five entrants into the playoffs whereas the B league has only three: White Pine, Fernley and likely Yerington.

The North region playoffs are also Nov. 7-9, but the sites have not yet been determined.

The boys and girls state tournament will be Nov. 15-16 at Wooster High School in Reno.

The 3A defending girls champion is Truckee, Calif. Western of Las Vegas in the defending boys champion.

In White Pine volleyball, coach Kenna Almberg did not file a report this week, and the team prepares now to go on the road this Friday and Saturday to play at Pershing County and Silver State to finish the league season.

The Ladycats will more than likely finish with the No. 3 spot in the six-team league tournament at Yerington Nov. 8-9.

The top two advance to the state tournament Nov. 15-16 at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas for all classifications. The Meadows is the two-time defending 2A state champion and the current leader in the 2A Southern League.