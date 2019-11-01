Submitted photo
Left to right: Cooper Hall, Milayla Nelson, Hope Kelley-Chivers and Bentley McCrum

Learning Bridge’s Kindergarten recently enjoyed their geography lesson on Nevada. Using cakes in the shape of Nevada, the students of Mrs. Coleman ‘s class, used candy to represent mountain ranges, lakes and cities on their cake. Mrs. Coleman has taught Nevada geography for Nevada Day for many years. She said, “The student’s really enjoy learning about Nevada using this hands on activity.” The students used their writing skills to conclude this experience.