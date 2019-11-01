Learning Bridge’s Kindergarten recently enjoyed their geography lesson on Nevada. Using cakes in the shape of Nevada, the students of Mrs. Coleman ‘s class, used candy to represent mountain ranges, lakes and cities on their cake. Mrs. Coleman has taught Nevada geography for Nevada Day for many years. She said, “The student’s really enjoy learning about Nevada using this hands on activity.” The students used their writing skills to conclude this experience.
About The Author
Related Posts
Is This You?
June 9, 2017
Ely Elks install officers for 2016-2017 fraternal year
April 8, 2016
White Pine Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk
November 26, 2015
SafeTalk suicide awareness training
January 1, 2015
Daily Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!