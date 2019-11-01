Carson City—Nevada Health Centers offers oral healthcare to children (up to age 21) in northern Nevada through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. Our staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children. The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Services provided include: Restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education.

To make an appointment, call 1-844-227-6867.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch), Little People’s Head Start, 435 S. 13th St.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch), Little People’s Head Start, 435 S. 13th St.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:39 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch), Little People’s Head Start, 435 S. 13th Street.

Additionally, info at https://nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check up. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.