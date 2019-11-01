Samuel Joseph Sorensen and Lydia Love Kunz have been named Junior Students of the Month for October, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Sorensen, age 13, is the son of Austin and Amy Sorensen of Ely. Kunz, age 13, is the daughter of Daren and Crystal Kunz of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Sorensen has been active in robotics and math counts and is the First Counselor in his Deacons quorum. His hobbies are soccer, math, reading, bike riding, basketball, robotics and theater.

Kunz has been active in basketball, volleyball, track and leadership. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her hobbies are basketball, volleyball, wood working, crafts and training her puppy.