The White Pine Middle and High School Marching Bands marched in the Nevada Day Parade this past Saturday, representing Ely and White Pine County in the largest state celebration in the country.

Following the band in the procession was Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson, who is also the Curator of Historic Vehicles for the Nevada Northern Railway, driving the NNRY Foundation’s newly restored and customized 1956 Pontiac Chieftain Station Wagon Hy-Rail. The station wagon will be finishing restoration before making its way to live in Ely to be a part of the museum’s many features.