Dennis Lee Danner, life time resident of White Pine County, passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep on October 31st. Dennis was born September 19, 1956 in Long Beach, California to LaVonne (Bowman) Danner and Vernie LeRoy Danner on September 22, 1979 Dennis married Vanessa Crafts of Ely. Of that union two daughters were born, Tiana in 1984 and Tabitha in 1987. He was a devoted father and grandfather to his girls and four grandchildren.

Dennis worked as a body and fender man for Hyland Motors and Murdock’s Metal and Paint and later opened the Ruth Body Shop. He also worked for a time at Nevada Northern Railway. Dennis enjoyed stock car racing, motocross racing, and fishing. He also enjoyed the company of his dog, Bear and his cat, Momma Cat.

He is survived by: His mother LaVonne Allphin of Ely and his step-mother Judy Danner of Ely. His daughters, Tiana Danner of Ely and Tabitha Danner-Mathews (spouse Matt) of Ely, step daughter Brenda Birmingham of Ely, and current partner Lydia King, and his grandchildren; Zoei Mathews, Michael Mathews, Brenden Danner and Alexia Danner-Mathews. In addition, he is also survived by a brother Rex Danner (spouse Cindy) Roy, Utah, a sister, Debbie Francone (spouse Mike) of Ely and a brother, John Danner of Ely, a sister Penny Allphin of Phoenix, and a brother Larry Allphin of Ely. He is also survived by an aunt, Patricia Barnaby of Phoenix, Arizona and an uncle, Don Danner (spouse, Susan) of Santa Clara, Utah and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Vernie LeRoy Danner and step-father Jerry Allphin

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family.