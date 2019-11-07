Born September 27, 1958; Died October 30, 2019.

Andy was born to Jerry and Frances Piccinini in Ely, Nevada. Andy attended and graduated from East Ely Grade and White Pine High School. After graduation Andy attended the University of Nevada Reno and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Returning home Andy went to work first with the mine in Ruth then different propane companies, and lastly Suburban Propane.

Andy was a good athlete he participated in baseball and wrestling. Andy loved and attended, to many to count, Grateful Dead concerts and had seen Bob Dylan in concert several times.

Andy enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, his goal was to spend time with family and friends not necessarily to improve his score, fill his tag, or catch his limit.

Andy’s love for all sports was shown by his daily routine of getting the Las Vegas Review Journal to insure his knowledge of the point spreads, dates, times, and channels of these sporting events. His favorite team is the Utah Utes and whoever he bet on that day.

Andy is survived by his brothers Dick Piccinini and Yoes (Mary Kim) Piccinini, daughters Andrea Piccinini, Alesha Piccinini, several grandchildren, nieces’, nephews, and longtime friend Jackie.

Andy is proceeded in death by his parents Jerry and Frances Piccinini and his oldest brother Bill.

A funeral will be held in memory of Andy at Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Ely, Nevada on November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.