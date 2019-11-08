Teiler June Deeds and Emma Cathrine Watt have been named Junior Students of the Month for November, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Deeds, age 13, is the daughter of Terrance and Regina Deeds of Ely. Watt, age 13, is the daughter of Elizabeth Speakman and John Watt of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Deeds has been active in basketball, soccer, track, leadership and band. Her hobbies are reading, drawing, playing video games and playing on her phone.

Watt has been active in volleyball, track and leadership. She is a member of the WPMS Student Council and played basketball in 6th grade. Her hobbies are skiing, biking, photography, volleyball, reading and traveling.