Marriage licenses issued for the month of October

—Todd Edward Sahleen and Mary Jane Campilan DeGazman, both of Ely, Oct. 4.

—Mark Anthony Gutierrez of Ely and Courtney Taylor Tolman of Elko, Oct. 7.

—Michael Damon Rippo of Ely and Sabrina Sarah Kaczmarek of Munich, Germany, Oct. 28.