By Cozette Eldridge

Field Representative

As babies we come into life with a natural joy that is inherent in every one of us. At times, we forget how important to our welfare a joyful, positive outlook can be. We need to rediscover our natural joy. Many times we look outside of ourselves to find happiness, the perfect mate, job, money, vacation, whatever you think will make you happy. But the natural feeling of joy we carry inside of ourselves. When we share joy and happiness, we give two of the most powerful healing medicines in the world.

Healing with the power of joy: If someone you love is going through chemo, for instance, here is how you can help. First, begin synchronizing your breathing, soon the heart rates are synchronized and the healing power of the stronger person takes over. The person on chemo will begin to relax, may not be as sick following treatment. You’re not going to cure cancer, but you will help the person to feel better, create a positive attitude that will be beneficial in fighting the disease.

Speak with joy: How do you respond when someone asks you how you are? Do you demur, “been better, still standing, okay I guess” I may say, “I’m fabulous, thank you very much.” I may not have been when I first walked into the room, but in stating I am, I begin to feel pretty fabulous! Affirm your joy with words. It helps you feel better, also the people you are with.

Protect your happiness: If you watch the nightly news before going to bed and it depresses you, don’t watch it. You won’t miss anything you can’t learn in the morning. You will sleep better and wake up happier.

Eat joyfully: Take small bites and chew slowly. You will enjoy your food much more. Joy affects our metabolism. When we eat more slowly, we get full on fewer calories. Eat mindfully to keep your brain happy.

Choose company that makes you happy: Stay away from people who make you feel you need to wear your emotional raincoat. Find out how much joy your friends can stand coming from you. You may be surprised to find it has rubbed off on them and they seem happier.

Every day, if you are aware of your surroundings, you will see something that makes you smile. Perhaps someone will tell a story, and you find yourself laughing out loud. A grandchild cuddling against you, or a loved one giving you a kiss and a hug, can make your day special. Each one of these things can bring you joy and happiness.

Wishing you a day filled with joy!

SENIORS CENTER MENU

NOVEMBER 4 – NOVEMBER 8

MON. Closed for Veterans Day

TUES. Salmon/Angel Hair Pasta, Asparagus, Fresh Orange

WED. Taco Salad/Beans/Shell, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Salsa/Sour Cream, Steamed Carrots, Fruit

THUR. Minestrone Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Romain Lettuce/Tomatoes, Fresh Fruit

FRI. Turkey/Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Roll, Apple, Pumpkin Pie