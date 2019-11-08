Special to The Ely Times

November is all about giving, and this week the White Pine County Senior Center received a very special gift.

The William N. Pennington Foundation is providing the funding to the Senior Center in the tune of $576,672 via a very generous grant. The grant will pay for several upgrades and improvements to the existing facility such as a new roof, new HVAC system, new flooring, new ceiling, paving of the parking lot, new front entry and new lighting. The improvements will take place over the next year.

The Pennington Foundation was formed by the late William N. Pennington, a gaming industry pioneer and philanthropist, providing grants to primarily Northern Nevada based organizations in the area of Education, Community Services, Health Care, and Medical Research.

The William N. Pennington Foundation has previously awarded grants to the City of Ely, White Pine County, William B. Ririe Hospital, White Pine County School District, and the City of Ely Fire Department.

White Pine County Treasurer Catherine Bakaric and White Pine County Assessor Burton Hilton both commented that without the extremely generous gift from the William N. Pennington Foundation, “We would not be able to make these improvements and upgrades to the Senior Center. We are so appreciative and grateful to the Foundation so the Senior Center will continue to operate and be a wonderful facility.”