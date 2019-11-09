We’re all learning together. Learning Bridge’s middle school scholars recently completed their language arts assignment of writing their own children’s book. The students then read their stories aloud to Learning Bridge’s kindergarten scholars.

Mrs. Montgomery is the educational facilitator for middle school languages arts and Mrs. Coleman for Learning Bridge’s Kindergarten.

Reading aloud is a positive way to engage children in conversation, vocabulary development and sharing the love of reading.

The students stated that it was so fun and that they felt that the kids really loved their stories because they clappped, laughed and smiled. They said they really enjoyed writing their stories, but they were a little nervous about reading them to the students. They also said that it was a great experience and they were so glad that they had the opportunity to share their stories.