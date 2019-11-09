ELY, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management Ely District Office is making Christmas tree-cutting permits available to the public. Only pinyon pine, juniper and white fir may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited.

Permits can be purchased in-person at the district office. They may also be purchased by telephone or through the mail. Permits cost $4 each with a limit of 10 per purchaser.

Over-the-counter sales will be conducted at the district office through noon on Monday, Dec. 23. The district office is located at 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Permits will also be available at the Great Basin National Park Lehman Caves Visitor Center during regular business hours through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, excluding Thanksgiving Day.

Mail-in requests will be accepted through 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. All mail-in requests must include payment in the form of a check or money order payable to the Bureau of Land Management. Requests should be addressed to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV, 89301. Please allow one week for processing.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered public lands except those designated as wilderness or wilderness study areas.

For more information or to purchase a permit, call the BLM Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800.