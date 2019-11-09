The Festival of Trees will open to the public at 9 am on Monday, December 2, in the Bristlecone Convention Center. The Festival of Trees and the Crafters Festival are sponsored by the Great Basin Service Club and the White Pine Tourism & Recreation Board. The hours are from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Thursday, and 9 am to 1 pm on Friday December 6.

The Convention Center will reopen at 6 pm for the Tree Auction with entertainment by Harmoneyes. Starting Friday, November 1, tickets can be purchased, during normal business hours at the Convention Center. Tickets are $25 with reserved seating. Full tables of 8 are $160 and 10 are $200 and can also be purchased.

At 10 am Saturday morning the doors open at the Convention Center for the Crafters Festival. The vendors will have their items on display and for sale until 4 pm. It is amazing how talented our community is. Please stop by to let them share their talents with you. During the Crafters Festival, Santa Clause will be available to visit with the children. His schedule will be posted at the Convention Center. Alana Wise will be taking pictures and prints can be ordered directly from her.

The Christmas Parade has been moved to 4:30 pm, to coordinate with the Community Tree Lighting Program. The Parade will start at Broadbent Park and culminate at the Veterans Memorial Park (County Park). The Tree Lighting Program will follow immediately after the Parade in the Sculpture Park across from Economy Drug. This years Christmas Parade theme is “A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS”. What does this mean to you? Please consider entering a float or some other entry. You can pre-register by calling 289-2111 and follow the prompts to get registered. Pre-registering saves you time and helps ensure that we have your information correct for the Judges.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Festival of Trees or secure a booth for the Crafters Festival can do so by calling Bunny Hill at 296-0439 or calling 289-2111 and leaving a message.