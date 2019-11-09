First-place White Pine High enters into the 3A North girls soccer playoff tournament Nov. 7-9 at Churchill High School in Fallon.

It matches the North B league, where the Bobcats are, and the North A league, home to defending state champion Truckee.

In recent years, the North A League has proved to be stronger than the B League. White Pine has lost in the first found the last three years.

Pairings for the quarterfinals which were played Nov. 7 matched South Tahoe (16-2-3) and Fernley (9-4-2), Spring Creek (9-7-5) and North Tahoe (8-6-6), Truckee (12-5-4) and Yerington (10-3-1) and White Pine (16-6) and Incline (9-7-5). Semifinals are on Friday and the championship on Saturday.

The Ladycats last played in the state semifinals in 2014 and 2015.

The NIAA record book shows that White Pine has never advanced to the state championship game since a girls state tournament was established in 1996.

This year the boys and girls state tournaments will be Nov. 15-16 at Wooster High School in Reno.

The 3A defending girls champion is Truckee, California. Western of Las Vegas in the defending boys champion.