Special to The Ely Times

The White Pine High School Singers are engaging in several exciting musical endeavors during the 2019-2020 school year. This week, November 4 and 5 the WPHS Singers traveled to Elko, where 29 singers participated in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Honor Choir. Now the singers are preparing for the ensemble’s 18th annual Benefit Concert.

Scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 pm on the WPHS stage, the musicians will perform some very challenging music, especially for being early in the school year. Tickets are $5 and are available from choir members or at the door.

The choir is in the midst of a massive fundraising effort, as students have voted to attend a national festival in Southern California in late May. As part of this educational endeavor, students will participate with choirs from all over the country. They will perform multiple times, be adjudicated and receive feedback from nationally renowned musicians. They will also participate in an hour long master class with a clinician who will work with students to further fine tune their performing skills. And, of course, there will be the obligatory trip to Disneyland.

The choir is attempting to raise nearly $25,000 for this experience. Parents and students have divided into committees, each with responsibilities for leading fundraising efforts. Donations are always welcome, but students are also available for activities where work needs to be done in exchange for that donation. Community members or businesses who are interested in assisting the Singers with their efforts or would like the group to stop by for a holiday carol in December can contact director Adam Young at 775 292 0584.