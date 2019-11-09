Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

OCTOBER 29

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – both parties claimed to have only been arguing.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the deputy attempted to locate the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

REPORT OF A DEATH: An inmate at Ely State Prison was discovered deceased with multiple injuries to his body. Identification of the deceased is pending until notification has been made to next of kin. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: None

OCTOBER 30

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be harassed by an acquaintance. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property from her workplace. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 39 year old Jeffery Alan Williams, of Ely, was arrested for not having an interlock device installed in his vehicle.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – two students punched a third student while at school. A report was forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Lee Epperson, of Ely, was operating a piece of construction equipment and struck a parked car. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by a citizen while she was at work. A citizen’s complaint to be issued to the suspect.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 20 year old Ely resident Happy Leon Malanowski was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: The person was located.

New Bookings: Jeffery Alan Williams / Interlock device required / Bail $640. Michael Rausch / Warrant / No bail. Happy Leon Malanowski / Warrant / No bail

OCTOBER 31

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Dennis Danner passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed a juvenile wrote a disparaging comment about another juvenile on the internet. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the two parties involved had gotten into an argument in regards to their driving skills. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City a student was deemed a habitual truant and issued a citation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City a student was deemed a habitual truant and issued a citation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 20 year old Ely resident Estrella Flores, was arrested for using force or violence against a person with whom she is dating

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when the deputies arrived.

New Bookings: Estrella Flores / Domestic Battery / Bail $3,000. Lucrecia Louise Romero / Serving time for Drug Court. Anna Marie Maestes / Parole Violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation

NOVEMBER 1

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City the reporting party claimed her juvenile daughter was associating with an adult against her wishes. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a child was allegedly left unattended outside. Contact was made with the child who was with her mother.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Christian Rowley, of Ely, struck a deer.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – the parties were contacted and it was discovered they had only been arguing about directions.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle after having left it unattended.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: A vehicle left the roadway after trying to negotiate a corner too quickly, striking a utility pole. The driver fled the scene, but was later located. The driver, identified as 27 year old Anastasia Mulliner, was later arrested.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but no vehicles were located.

New Bookings: Anastasia Mulliner / Hit and run and due care / Bail $640

NOVEMBER 2

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party believed a former roommate attempted to use her personal information to access her bank account. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the deputy was unable to contact either of the subjects involved.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed a former boyfriend took money from her account and also battered her. The former boyfriend was identified as 29 year old Mario Price, of Las Vegas, who was arrested for domestic battery.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – Jacqueline Carson, 26, of Ely, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings: Mario Price / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Jacqueline Carson / Warrant / Bail $1,310

NOVEMBER 3

REPORT OF A JUVENILE REFERRAL: City – a deputy observed two people ducking down behind a vehicle. Contact was made with the subjects, both of which wee juveniles and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both were released to their guardians and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the parties were advised to handle the situation through the courts.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the reporting party believes his juvenile child was sexually involved with another person. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle operators were located and warned about their driving.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the disturbance was unfounded.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed he was battered by a neighbor. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Blaine Stritmater / Fictitious plates and possession of stolen property / Bail $2,500