The White Pine High volleyball team had its last six matches of the regular season on the road and won five of them. The only loss was 3-0 at league champion Yerington Oct. 18.

The Ladycats closed out the season last weekend with a 3-1 win at Pershing County by scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20, and a 3-0 victory at Silver Stage, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8.

Coach Kenna Almberg said, “Mia Kemmler had a good weekend scoring 16 kills and 24 digs in the matches. Rachel Jones also had 8 kills and two blocks while Karleigh Romero had a solid defense with 33 digs.”

White Pine finished third in the 2A North with a 12-4 record and 17-5 overall.

The North regional tournament will be this Friday and Saturday at Yerington High School. White Pine’s first match is with Silver Stage (8-14). Pershing County (9-16) faces North Tahoe (17-10-1) in the other Friday match.

Yerington (28-5) and Incline (17-5), the top two seeds, get a first-round bye. The semifinals and championship are on Saturday with both finalists qualifying for the state tournament Nov. 15-16 for all classifications at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas.

The Meadows (16-6-1), the Southern League winner, is the two-time defending 2A state champion.

Almberg said, “We will play the No. 6 seeded team, Silver Stage, on Friday at 5 p.m. We have beaten them twice during the season but they are not a team to be overlooked.

“We have struggled with keeping our intensity up throughout some of our matches and in a game of volleyball that can cause lots of unforced errors. If we beat Silver Stage, we will play Incline in the semifinals to advance to the championship.

“Yerington should be the strongest team on the other side of the bracket, so I would expect to play them in the championship match. We have so much talent on the team this year. We just need to stay focused and be prepared to play smart and work hard.”

In the 2A South regional at Calvary Chapel High School Nov. 9, the pairings have two-time defending state champion The Meadows against Lincoln County and Calvary Chapel verses Lake Mead.

Finalists in both the north and south tournaments advance to the state tournament Nov. 15-16 at Faith Lutheran High School for all classifications.