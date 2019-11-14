Annabelle Dobos Londos, affectionately known as Bubba and “Mom” to both her family and friends, passed away November 8, 2019. Annabelle was born in McKessport, Pennsylvania April 16, 1923 to John and Anna (Banick) Dobos.

She attended Homestead Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Pittsburgh where she obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse. After working as an R.N. in the Pittsburgh area, she and two fellow colleagues made the decision to travel “out west” and all worked as nurses in Twin Falls, Idaho, Pasco, Washington and Ely, Nevada, where she met her future husband Harry Londos. Annabelle and Harry were married in the Ely Sacred Heart Catholic Church April 4, 1948. They settled in McGill, Nevada where they raised four children and were very active in the community during their 46 years of marriage. Annabelle often said the times she found most enjoyable involved her children, whether it was supporting them in activities throughout their school years, participating in Saint Michael’s Catholic Church functions, or just going to the creeks for picnics. In her later years she thoroughly enjoyed all her grandchildren.

After many years of being a stay at home mom, and once her youngest child entered grade school, Annabelle re-entered the workforce. She worked as the school nurse at White Pine High School, Lund schools and the Headstart Program. She also obtained her EMT certificate where part of the training included being lowered by rope off a cliff. She often told the story of how she became so apprehensive that she accidently flipped herself over and landed upside down as she descended!

Shortly after her husband’s death in 1994 Annabelle moved to Sparks, Nevada to be closer to her children. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Ladies Guild, she volunteered at the local grade schools and was active in the Sparks senior group “Friends on the Go.” She was fortunate to live independently until 2016 when she moved to an assisted living residence.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry, son Harry Alex, brother Emory Dobos and sisters Irene McDermott and Thelma Kundman. She is survived by her son Art (Clarice) Londos, daughter Judy (Joe) Saiz, daughter Janet Londos, sister-in-law Veve Sizemore, brother-in-law George Londos, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A mass will be held November 18, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 900 E. 11th Street, Ely, Nevada, with a burial following at the Ely Cemetery.

“Que Sera Sera”