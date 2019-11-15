Every year in August, students from White Pine Middle School and Learning Bridge Charter School try out for a travel volleyball team that will represent White Pine in tournaments throughout our area. Robinson Mine donated a new net system that will allow tournaments to be held in the WPMS gym and jerseys that will be used for years to come. This year, the 2019 “A” team won first place in the end of the year regional tournament and the “B” team was undefeated.

Top row left to right: Coach Kylie McQueen, Coach Nicole West, Coach Janet Walker, Milena Swetich, Emma Speakman-Watt, Makayla Bybee, Emili Bainbridge, Lainey Barney, Amber Williams, Callie Hollingsworth, Lydia Kunz, Zaria Bainbridge, Megan Fuller, WPMS Principal Susan Jensen, and Fred Sanders, Robinson Mine Manager.

Bottom row left to right: Giana Sedlacek, Kenadee Janssen, Kasadie Britton, Megan Dunn, Emma Parmley, Karlee Hexem, Brooklin Allen, Grayce Sommervold, and Amaia Shedd.