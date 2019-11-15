The Ely Times

The Nevada Northern Railway is offering residents and visitors alike a chance to give and to make new holiday memories.

Beginning Nov. 10, the Nevada Northern Railway, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts have been teaming up for the annual food drive. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are going door-to-door to collect food and will Annual Food Train this weekend

receive a free train ride from the Nevada Northern Railway as a thank you for their efforts.

“It’s definitely one of our most rewarding trains because we’re collecting food for the community’s food banks,” Mark Bassett, president of the railroad said. “The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts is where it started. They go out and get donations of non-perishable items. This is our way to reward them for their efforts for the community.”

The public is also invited to participate in this program for a free train ride. All you have to do is bring a can of food per person to the Nevada Northern Railway Depot and receive a free ticket for Food Train on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.