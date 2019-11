Ely Elks Lodge had their annual Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, November 9 at the Elks Lodge. 102 guests were served and the National Anthem was sung by two members of the WPHS Choir, Charly and Chelsey Bailey. The guest speaker was Retired Lt. Col. Chris Christensen who is a graduate of WPHS and the West Point military academy. The POW ceremony was given by Ken Curto, Commander of American Legion Post #3.

A warm thanks to the War Memorial Foundation for donating towards the cost of the food.