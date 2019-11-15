The 3A Northern A league in girls soccer showed again last week it is stronger than the teams in the B league.

The A league won all the matches in the first round of the regional playoffs Nov. 7.

Incline beat White Pine, 5-1; South Tahoe over Fernley, 6-0; Spring Creek over North Tahoe, 2-1: and defending state champion Truckee blasted Yerington 8-0.

The majority of teams in the B league are 2A schools and the A league is made up of 3A schools with larger enrollments. The last 2A team to win a state title was North Tahoe in 2015.

After that, the NIAA combined the northern 3A and 2A schools into a 3A league with two sections, the A league and B league. No 2A school has advanced to the state semifinals since.

Truckee is the three-time defending 3A state champion.

On Nov. 8, South Tahoe edged Spring Creek, 1-0, and Truckee advanced to the Nov. 9 finals with a 2-1 overtime victory against Incline.

White Pine allowed four goals in the first half against Incline.

Coach Amanda Allred said the team “just had a hard time after traveling to Yerington and we played a very slow, sluggish first half. Not controlling the ball and Incline scored on long runs that came down to 1-on-1 with the goalie and a score. Their other two shots in the game were from longer range.”

Jada Moore had two goals for the Highlanders.

Allred said White Pine played better in the second half, “passing the ball around, playing better defense in getting take away from them, and communicating better between each other.’

And they held Incline to just one more goal while getting one themselves to avoid a shutout.

Allred said the Ladycats had a fine season with a 16-7 record, and winning the B league title. “We did very, very well with a very young team [only two seniors] that excelled and learned very fast. It was an overall good season.”

Next year, the Ladycats expect to have seven seniors returning.

Truckee defended their Northern regional title Saturday with a 2-0 win over South Tahoe in the finals.

At the state tournament this weekend at Wooster High in Reno, Truckee faces Boulder City and South Tahoe plays Virgin Valley.