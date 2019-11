Ken Curto photo

James Jewell Post 3547 selected their winner of a cut and wrapped half beef on Monday, November 11 at the VFW Post. The lucky winner was Jimmy Jordan of Ely and he will receive the beef from Shannon Pass, who donated the beef to Post 3547. The raffle raised funds for Post 3547 for their continuing work with the veterans of White Pine County. Pictured are VFW Post Commander Bob Terhune and Post Quartermaster Jesse Cox with the winning ticket.