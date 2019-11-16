Public comment period has opened on a application for a new Water Pollution Control Permit for the Prospect Mountain Project, a mining facility, has been properly filed with the NDEP of Environmental Protection in Carson City.

The applicant for Water Pollution Control Permit NEV2017108 (Permit) is, Gullsil, LLC

out of Sandy, UT 84092

The facility is located on public and private land in Eureka County, within Section 03, approximately 2.8 miles south-southwest of the town of Eureka.

The Project consists of underground mining with shipment of ore material to an off-site non-project associate processing facility, pursuant to Nevada Administrative Code (NAC) 445A.414.

The Administrator is constrained to either issue the Permit or to deny the application.

The Administrator has made the tentative decision to issue the new Permit.

Persons wishing to comment upon the proposed Permit, to recommend terms and conditions for consideration of incorporation into the Permit, or who request a public hearing. Written comments, objections, or requests must by submitted hand delivery or US Postal Service, or by facsimile or e-mail transmittal, no later than 5:00 PM on December 7, 2019 to:

Division of Environmental

Protection

Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation

901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001

Carson City, NV 89701-5249

All comments, objections, or requests received during the public notice period will be considered in the final determination regarding the Permit. If NDEP determines written comments or requests indicate a significant degree of public interest in this matter, the Administrator shall schedule a public hearing in accordance with the requirements of NAC 445A.405.