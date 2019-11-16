Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

NOVEMBER 4

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Audrey Hale, of Ely, struck a fence while attempting to park.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The residence was checked and nothing was disturbed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the driver was located, but was not driving.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies discovered the parties involved were arguing and one of the participants wanted to hurt himself. The subject was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a maintenance worker was checking a vacant apartment and discovered a person inside. The person was later located and identified as 38 year old Ely resident Jason Dingess. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Deputies discovered 48 year old Ely resident Cory Coca hiding under a trailer. The investigation showed Coca damaged a vehicle belonging to his girlfriend’s father. Coca was arrested for damaging the vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said she was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Jess Hiatt, of Ely, was driving when Steven Groben, also of Ely, backed from a parked position and struck Hiatt. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed he was watching a friend’s son, who ran away. Contact was made with the biological mother, who said she had spoken with her son and he was with another friend.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed he was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a vehicle was reportedly harassing animals in a park. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle or occupants.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – based on the investigation, 34 year old Ely resident Megan Drybread battered a person with whom she is in a dating relationship. She was arrested for that charge, along with violating a court order from a pending case.

New Bookings: Jorge Moreno / DUI / Bail $1,000 / Arrested by NHP. Jason Dingess / Warrant / Bail $710. Daniel Clemons / Courtesy hold for transport company. Cory Coca / Damaging a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $5,000. Megan Renee Drybread / Domestic battery and contempt of court / Bail $3,000

NOVEMBER 5

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party requested two people be trespassed from his party due to previous problems with them. The parties were located and advised.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party was upset because he was being forced to leave a local business. Arrangements were made for the reporting party to move on.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a traffic stop was conducted and the deputy spoke to the driver, identified as 33 year old Ely resident Sean Gruda. Gruda was later found to not have a valid license and was in constructive possession of a controlled substance. A passenger of the vehicle was later located and identified as 21 year old Ely resident Heather Varney. She was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and arrangements were made for someone to care for him.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the fight was over when the deputies arrived and no one involved wanted wished to pursue criminal charges.

New Bookings: Michael Scott Mike / Serving time for District Court. Christina Lynn Coombes / Serving time for District Court. Sean Michael Gruda / Possession of heroin, suspended drivers’ license, and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $20,000. Heather Varney / Under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $5,000

NOVEMBER 6

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party believed someone stole property from her. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a juvenile stole a phone from another juvenile. The suspect admitted to the theft. A report was completed to be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF THEFT:

City – a subject left a local store with merchandise without paying. Contact was made with the suspect, who was issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:

The reporting party believed someone was in a vacant house. The house was checked and was empty.

REPORT OF THEFT:

City – a subject left a local store with merchandise without paying. Contact was made with the suspect, who was issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF THREATS:

City – the reporting party believed someone had been threatening her. A report was completed.

New Bookings:

None

NOVEMBER 7

REPORT OF A PROWLER:

The area was checked and no one was found.

REPORT OF A THEFT:

City – the reporting party believed someone stole her prescription medication. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE:

The parties were contacted and admitted to arguing. Both subjects separated for the day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

The subject checked okay.

REPORT OF A FIGHT:

City – the subjects were contacted and had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A THEFT:

City – the reporting party believed a family member was being exploited and the victim of theft. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE:

The parties were contacted and had been arguing. All parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:

The reporting party said he stopped to camp and when he woke up, his car was gone. It was later discovered to have been towed for blocking the roadway.

New Bookings:

Mathew Phillipenas / Under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by the Department of Public Safety

NOVEMBER 8

REPORT OF THEFT:

City – the property that was taken was returned to the rightful owner.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

City – the subject was contacted, and claimed to be fine, but the deputy saw several indicators the subject was having difficulty caring for herself. A report was forwarded to Adult Protective Services.

REPORT OF VANDALISM:

City – several juveniles were caught spray painting graffiti. A report was completed and forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE:

The suspect had turned the music off by the time the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the reporting party believes the father of her child mistreats their son. The deputy investigated the claim and it was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – 37 year old Lorraine Thompson, of Washington, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

New Bookings:

Derrick Fesinmeyer / Speeding, fictitious registration, revoked license, driving without an interlock device, and violation of a protection order / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by NHP

Patrick Hepburn / Illegal parking on a highway, under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine / Bail $30,000 / Arrested by NHP

David Pope / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Ely Shoshone Tribal Police

Lorraine Thompson / Driving suspended / Bail $195

NOVEMBER 9

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER:

The subject left without incident.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION:

City – the reporting party believes the adverse party of a protection order had been trying to contact him. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY:

City – 59 year old Ely resident Carman Dingey was determined to be the primary physical aggressor and used force against a family member.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE:

City – it was determined to be an argument between a mother and her adult son.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings:

Emma Paez / Serving time for previous arrest

Carman Dingey / Domestic battery / Bail $10,000