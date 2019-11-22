Wagon Wheel opened it’s door earlier this week. The business is located in the heart of downtown at, 464 Aultman Street, Ely.

Owner, Kim Loghry noted she had been wanting to open her own business for awhile.

The business focus is on pet products. Crates of all sizes, brushes, leashes, harnesses, collars, beds, comfy pads, training pads, cute clothes, treats, grooming supplies, shampoo, conditioner, soothing spray, detanglers, toys and dishes.

Cat supplies are available too, in addition to fish food.

All pet products are very reasonably priced, to help people who are low-income, or senior citizens afford a pet care product that may be more expensive elsewhere.

And, if you need something to keep your home pet odor free, she has a wide variety of Scentsy products. From buddy clips, side kicks, buddy’s bars, bath bombs, small and large warmers, scented wax, body lotion, creams, scent packs and travel tins.

Wagon Wheel will be offering special deals on Black Friday. Take 5% off of Pet Products on Black Friday.

For additional information, contact 775-289-1539