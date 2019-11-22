22

Lennox Frazier Purinton and Fatima Magdalena Sandoval-Villarreal have been named Students of the Month for November, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Purinton, age 16, is the son of Amber Purinton and Chris Lani of Ely. Sandoval-Villarreal, age 17, is the daughter of Juan Villarreal and Sandra Sandoval of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2020.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Purinton has been active with JAG (Jobs for American Graduates) and attending Great Basin College for diesel technologies. His hobbies are being outdoors, working hard and fishing.

Sandoval-Villarreal has been active as a cheerleader, Student Council Treasurer and Vice-President and 7th Representative. She is a member of the music council and the WPHS Honor Choir. She has been honored as IMEA Solo and ensemble in

Regional and State rankings in the choir. Her hobbies are learning and playing music, playing the clarinet (8 years) guitar (2 years), helping and teaching others, working hard, projecting happiness to others and hanging out with friends and family.