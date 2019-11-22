By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

Thanksgiving is a week away, and as I think about my life, I realize my blessings are numerous. I have so many things to be grateful for. I have loving family and friends, a home I feel happy and comfortable in, a career I am passionate about, and all my needs met. I decided to research the effect of gratitude on a person’s well-being. It has been described as a personality strength. It is the ability to be keenly aware of the good things that happen to you and never take them for granted. Grateful individuals express thanks to others in a heartfelt way and appreciate all that was done for them. Researchers have found that individuals who exhibit and express the most gratitude are happier, healthier and more energetic. Counting our blessings on a regular basis can improve our moods and overall level of happiness and health, but expressing that appreciation to others will do so even more. The good news is that noticing, appreciating and expressing our feelings for life’s little blessings can produce just as much benefit as noticing the monumental moments. It certainly seems that developing a higher level of gratitude is emotionally, physically, and mentally rewarding. Although we may acknowledge gratitude’s benefits, it can still feel difficult to be grateful when we are going through hard times. That’s why it makes so much sense to practice gratitude, in good times and in bad. It may be human nature to notice all that is wrong or that we lack, but if we give ourselves the chance on a regular basis to notice all our gifts and blessings, we can increase our sense of well-being, and create hope and optimism for the future, no matter what is going on in our lives. When I look back on the hardest times in my past, the lessons learned lead me to make choices creating a much better life. Those experiences and what we learn from them help form us into the people we are today. Thanks to all of you and have a very happy Thanksgiving.

SENIOR CENTER MENU

NOVEMBER 25 – NOVEMBER 29

MON. Herb Pork Roast, Vegetables, Au Gratin Potatoes, Fruit

TUES. Lemon Baked Tilapia, Zucchini, Garden Salad, Roll, Cantaloupe

WED. Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Peas/Carrots, Fruit

THUR. Closed Thanksgiving Day FRI. Closed Family Day