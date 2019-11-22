By Sheriff Scott Henriod

Commitment and dedication is what it takes to complete the Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy and this week’s Sheriff’s Corner I would like to recognize two Deputies who did just that. Deputy Taylor Archambault and Deputy Cody Widdson graduated from the academy on November 14, 2019. The graduation ceremony was held in Carson City, Nevada where both deputies received there POST certificates. Both deputies went through an extensive training program for seventeen weeks at the POST Academy in Carson City. Training included physical fitness, emergency vehicle operation, law and legal issues, firearms training, patrol operations and procedures, defensive tactics, arrest and control tactics, functions of police officers and numerous other classes. Both deputies earned high remarks from their training supervisor’s on their dedication to achieve their goals to graduate from the academy. The Sheriff’s Office once again congratulates both deputies and looks forward to working with them as they dedicate themselves to protecting the citizens of White Pine County.