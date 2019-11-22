Special to The Ely Times

Eco-friendly fashion statements abound in Nevada! Hosted by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s (NDEP) Recycling Program, the 2019 Wearable Recyclables art contest ended in style, with fashionable masterpieces submitted by participants in all parts of Nevada.

From kindergarteners to adults, Nevadans of all ages participated in the contest for a chance to win prizes, express their creativity, and support environmental sustainability.

Categories included 4 categories ranging from kindergarten to adult.

Former Mayor Melody VanCamp took first place in the adult category. VanCamp explains how she made the dress out of selvage pieces of fabric.

What is selvage?

An edge produced on woven fabric during manufacture that prevents it from unraveling. Often times the end piece of the fabric is unusable, so it is trimmed off.

Vancamp collected these pieces through her own business Sew Krazy, and from local quilters, and began her recycled project.

NDEP’s Wearable Recyclables contest was sponsored by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to help promote awareness about the importance of recycling, reusing materials, and reducing waste throughout the Silver State.

The Venetian provided first, second, and third prizes ($250, $100 and $50 respectively) to winning participants in five categories: Kindergarten-Grade 5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12, Class/Group and Adult. Entries were ranked based on overall appearance, originality, workmanship, adherence to the theme, and creative use of recyclable material.

Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away about 6 pounds of trash, per person, per day; that means approximately 4 million tons of trash enters a Nevada landfill each year.

“Recycling is one of the easiest things we can do to save energy, conserve natural resources, and create green jobs,” said Pranav Jampani, director of sustainability for The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo.

Vancamp who has made other dresses out of buttons and a quilt out of selvage said, “I utilize these type of materials that would otherwise go into the landfill.”