NOVEMBER 10

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: A juvenile disclosed she had been abused when she was younger. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a friend was helping him move some property and now things were missing. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City – the person was located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 27 year old Elko resident Brandon King was stopped for a traffic violation and later arrested for driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant. Search incident to arrest, King was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

New Bookings: Brandon King / Warrant, suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine / Bail $11,000

NOVEMBER 11

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was later transported to the hospital for a medical condition.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 34 year old Ely resident Eric Patterson was arrested for failure to register as an ex-felon.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party believed she was receiving threats from an unknown person from another jurisdiction. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 28 year old Ely resident Blaine Stritmater was arrested for failure to register as an ex-felon.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed she was receiving threats via text from another person in another town. Both parties were advised to stop texting each other.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – several subjects were outside of a local store and claimed they were there to apologize to the owner for their behavior when they were there earlier. They were advised the owner did not want them on the property.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – James Wickens, of South Carolina, was stopped at an intersection when he was struck from behind by Chanen Ingle, of Ely. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Eric Patterson / Failure to register as an ex-felon / Bail $355. Blaine Stritmater / Failure to register as an ex-felon / Bail $355.

NOVEMBER 12

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the damage had been previously reported.

REPORT OF GRAFFITI: City – an unknown subject spray painted private property. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: The reporting party requested two subjects be trespassed from his property. The subjects were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject offered to complete work for her, provided she paid in advance. The reporting party paid, but the work was never completed. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a citation will be issued. A report was completed and submitted to the DA’s Office.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have paid a subject for damages he caused to her vehicle. He believed he was purchasing the vehicle. He was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: When the deputy arrived to the rural area, the vehicle was gone.

New Bookings: Jesse Macrae / Courtesy hold for Eureka County.

NOVEMBER 13

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and everything checked okay.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City deputies discovered vandalism to a statue. The suspect, a juvenile, was later located and admitted to the vandalism. A report will be submitted to the DA’s Office.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party discovered a two-year-old child, unattended, in the roadway. The mother of the child, identified as 21 years old Heather Varney, of Ely was later located and arrested for child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – an intoxicated subject was causing a problem in a local casino. He was escorted to his room.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 38 year old McGill resident Chris Miller was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 37 year old Ely resident, Jamie Lynn Kinard, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: Heather Varney / Child endangerment and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $5,000. Lucien Leflohic / Under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $30,000 / Arrested by the Department of Public Safety – InvestigationsJamie Kinard / Warrant – petit larceny / Bail $527. Chris Miller / Warrant – contempt of court / No bail.

NOVEMBER 14

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Robert Pinneo passed away at his residence from natural causes.

REPORT OF DAMAGE TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party discovered damage to her mailbox. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor’s parking. Contact to be made with the neighbor.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party sold an item via The Facebook and now the recipient wouldn’t pay her. She was advised to handle the incident through civil court.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was taken into civil protective custody.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the area was patrolled, but the subject was not located.

New Bookings: Donald States / Probation hold.

NOVEMBER 15

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party believed he was given a counterfeit bill. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – a male subject was seen taking items from a store without paying for them. The male was identified as 66 year old Ely resident Wade Collins. Collins was later arrested for theft and violating the terms of his probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered a window on his vehicle had been broken. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles weren’t located.

New Bookings: Clyde Sperbeck / Failure to report an accident, hit and run, due care, and driving on the right side required / Bail $2,310 / Arrest by NHP. Wade Collins / Burglary, petit larceny, possession of stolen property, and probation violation / No bail. Emma Paez / Serving time for Drug Court.

NOVEMBER 16

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party discovered some property and blood near his vehicle. The property was collected and later returned to the owner, who claimed to have fallen the night before.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:City – a local business reported a subject was on their property and was creating a disturbance. Contact was made with the subject, identified as 26 year old Ely resident Keith Hill. Hill was later arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor was threatening them in regards to a parking issue in the neighborhood. Both parties were counseled on the legality of parking in the area.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:City – the reporting party claimed to observe inappropriate behavior between two juveniles. Contact was made with the juveniles and their parents, who advised they’d speak to the children about their behavior.

REPORT OF FRAUD:The reporting party discovered several of her credit cards had been fraudulently used. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:City – the reporting party claimed her dog ran away and a male subject found it, but wouldn’t return it without a reward. The male was contacted and gave the dog back.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM:City – a juvenile was separated from his family while walking. The juvenile was later reunited with his mother.

REPORT OF A FIGHT:City – no fight was occurring when deputies arrived to the establishment. The manager requested on subject trespassed, who then left without incident.New Bookings:Keith Hill / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355

NOVEMBER 17

REPORT OF A THEFT:The reporting party claimed a male subject removed road material from a private drive. The male was contacted and denied taking anything. The owners requested the male be trespassed from the private drive.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:City – Nikkey J Bronson, 31, of Ely, was arrested for a violation of his probation.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT:City – deputies responded to a local casino on a report of an intoxicated male creating a disturbance. The male was identified as 53 year old Fernley resident Raymond Thomas, and was arrested for disturbing the peace.

New Bookings:Nikkey Bronson / Probation violation / No bailRaymond Thomas / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355

NOVEMBER 18

REPORT OF THREATS:City – the reporting party claimed to have been threatened by another subject. The reporting party was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:City – Jerry Morrill, of McGill, was driving when Stanley Hargrove, of McGill, made a u-turn and struck his vehicle. Hargrove was issued a citation for illegal u-turn.

REPORT OF DRUGS:City – a juvenile was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance while at school, but fled when confronted. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF STALKING:City – the reporting party claims a male subject keeps coming to her house and messaging her. The male was contacted and advised to stay away from the reporting party.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM:City – the administrator of a school reported a student was truant and was loitering near the school. The student left prior to deputies arriving.

REPORT OF FRAUD:City – the reporting party claimed a subject came into their workplace and paid for services rendered with a counterfeit bill. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:City a landlord was attempting to evict the tenants from his property, but had not followed proper procedure. He was informed of the correct way to handle the situation.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER:City – the driver was located and denied driving recklessly.

New Bookings:Shannon Manning / DUI, basic speed, and open container / Bail $1,705 / Arrested by NHP

NOVEMBER 19

REPORT OF STALKING:City – the reporting party claimed a family member was following her and driving by her home. The family member was contacted and advised to stop harassing the reporting party.

REPORT OF FRAUD:City – the reporting party received a call from someone claiming his social security number had been hacked and requested his personal information, which he provided. He was advised it was a scam and to make a report with the Social Security Administration.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT:City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE:City – the parties were contacted and both admitted to arguing over child visitation. Both parties separated for the night.New Bookings:Tiesha Tognoni / Serving time for previous arrest