Brenda Eyre passed away early November 22 in her Herriman home surrounded by family. She died from complications of a bone marrow transplant she received in order to treat a rare autoimmune disease called Stiff Person syndrome. She donated her body to the University of Utah to help further the understanding of this disease.

Brenda was born March 2, 1965 in Johnson City, New York to Walter Earl Gillette and Marguerite Ann Melnyk. As a young adult Brenda chose to be a nanny in Texas. This choice ultimately led her to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which changed the course of her life. She came to Utah in the 1980s and lived there on and off until she died.

Brenda could love deeply. It was never a surprise to receive a box full of candy, 10 pounds of pine nuts, Girl Scout cookies, or other random knick knacks from her. She was a talented gardener and cook; Brenda’s homemade meatballs and spaghetti sauce will remain forever legendary. She also had wild stories that could keep you endlessly entertained. Brenda’s greatest legacy are her three children from her first marriage: Neil, Chad, and Sara Roberts. She taught them how to be kind, generous, hardworking, and curious. She loved to laugh, and her kids definitely kept her laughing with their relentless jokes and pranks. Her daughters-in-law, Megan and Katie, will forever be grateful for the boys she raised and the love she showed them.

In 2008 Brenda met and quickly fell in love with Ken Eyre. The two married in 2009. Life for them was always an adventure, and together they lived across the West, including Nevada, Idaho, and Utah. Ken’s love and compassion for Brenda was boundless; he was a supportive and gracious partner. He will miss most Brenda’s smile, humor, love and companionship.

Brenda is preceded in death by Sadie, Zoey, Abby, Oslo, and many other pups that she loved wholeheartedly. She is also preceded by her mom, whom she missed all her life, and her dad.

A casual memorial and luncheon will be held Saturday, November 30th from 11-1 in the LDS church at 14068 South 5600 West Herriman, Utah 84096. Flowers or donations may be sent to 475 West 1850 North, Lehi, UT 84043.