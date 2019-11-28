Positive identification of the body of an adult male found near the Union Pacific Railroad just north of the Lincoln County line has been released.

Lincoln County Sheriff Lee said the man was identified as Pedro Cabrales Dias, 32, of Henderson. Cause of death is still pending by the Clark County Coroner’s office. The family has been notified.

Dias’ remains were found Oct. 26 by a hiker near Ferrier Crossing on the UPRR line. There were no signs of physical trauma or gunshot wounds. An autopsy was performed by the Clark County Coroner’s office. No indication was given as to how long the body might have been at that spot.