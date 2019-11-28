Monday morning commutes in Ely, Nevada are the usual, light traffic, and no difficulties, but this last Monday’s scene was a lot different when a deer was shot and killed on Aultman street.

Video and photos taken exhibit the mule buck deer circling at times, and looking distressed and confused. Several cars were parked around it, appearing as though it was being blocked into an area to attempt to get the deer off the street.

Moments later, the deer was shot and killed by a White Pine County Sheriff deputy.

Requests have been made with the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Department of Wildlife for additional information about this incident. The Ely Times is investigating into what happened, and will provide more about the story in next week’s issue.