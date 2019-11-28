By Garrett Ramos

Send a loved one on a journey back in time this holiday season to an era of steam and steel at the Nevada Northern Railway. The Nevada Northern Railway Museum in Ely, Nev., offers a unique living, breathing glimpse into history that visitors can touch and feel. For railroad enthusiasts, history buffs or that person on your list that already has everything, the museum offers great experiential gift options including:

1. Be the Engineer

2. Railroad Reality Week

3. Spend the Night in a Caboose

“Getting to actually participate as an engineer on an old but well-maintained steam locomotive, or sleep in an authentic century-old caboose, is an unforgettable experience,” said Mark Bassett, director of the museum. “It’s like going back in time to one of the most fascinating eras in the American West.”

The railway’s Be the Engineer program offers visitors the opportunity to operate a steam engine for the day – traveling back in time 100 years to be at the throttle and in the engineer’s seat.

Railroad Reality Week is a truly immersive experience for those who want to put their shoulder into history and get its grease under their nails. This is truly an adventure of a lifetime.

Book overnight lodging with the railway’s Spend the Night in a Caboose experience (available April through Oct.). Overnight guests will enjoy an evening in a historic caboose with the sound of owls hooting as the night sets in and the sounds of steam greeting the morning sun.

Another gift option for your railway enthusiast friends and loved ones is to sign them up to become a Nevada Northern Railway Member. Members get 25% off the Be the Engineer experience. Their membership helps restore a century-old steam locomotive and enables them to partake in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

To learn more about these incredible experiential gifts for friends or family, go to www.nnry.com.

About the Nevada Northern Railway: The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark. Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on CBS This Morning, American Restorations, Pawn Stars and on PBS. For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto www.NNRY.com or to get the latest news “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.