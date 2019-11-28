By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

Everything we do, every creative process, has stages of growth. Some we may never notice, other have clear defining points.

How do we know when it’s time to quit? Some of the things we do have external deadlines, but often, the choice is up to us. This is when we need to listen to the inner voice that guides our lives.

When the going gets tough or a solution seems out of reach it is not the time to quit. We need to be able to recognize when we have done all we can or should. Sometimes we don’t quit when we should because we fear the future. If we move on to something else, we may fail or it may be too difficult.

Quitting seems to have a negative connotation for many people, but quitting does not mean giving up. It simply means to cease an activity, freeing you up to begin something new. Sometimes, it’s a good idea to quit an activity temporarily and return to it later, refreshed and with a new viewpoint. Other times, stopping completely is the best course of action. The most important consideration is to do what feels right for you. Attempting to second guess what will happen in the future, whether it is six months or ten years is pointless. While most of this is referring to unfinished projects, but at times is becomes equally as difficult to let go of a finished one. It is easy to get immersed in what you have been doing that you can’t imagine being without it.

The cure is to begin something new. Let the past go, live in the present and work toward the future. Control your creations and decisions; don’t let them control you. I hope your Thanksgiving weekend is filled with fun, laughter, and leftovers, But up your feet up and rest a while because Christmas is quickly approaching!

SENIOR CENTER MENU

DECEMBER 2 – DECEMBER 6

MON. Chicken Pot Pie, Carrot Raisin Pineapple Salad, Roll

TUES. Roast Beef, Potatoes/Carrots, Beet Salad, Roll, Fruit

WED. Lentil Soup, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Carrots, Applesauce

THUR. Nacho Tostados, Lettuce/Tomatoes/Onion, Ranch Beans

FRI. Baked Chicken, Parsley Noodles, Garden Salad, Orange, Dessert, Crackers