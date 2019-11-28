After Thanksgiving feasts are over White Pine County gets into the holiday spirit with the annual Festival of Trees, Crafters Festival, Christmas Parade & Community Tree Lighting Program.

Over the next few weeks, as snow falls, Ely and local areas turn up the heat with fun family friendly events all throughout the county.

Get your Holiday shopping done locally on Black Friday. Statistics show that when you buy from your local businesses 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community.

The Festival of Trees will open to the public at 9 am on Monday, December 2, inside the decked out Bristlecone Convention Center. The Festival of Trees and the Crafters Festival is sponsored by the Great Basin Service Club and the White Pine Tourism & Recreation Board. The hours are from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Thursday, and 9 am to 1 pm on Friday December 6. Come see the many local businesses, schools and clubs that have decorated 18 trees this year and vote for your favorite.

The Convention Center will reopen at 6 pm Friday December 6th for the Tree Auction with entertainment by Harmoneyes. Tickets can be purchased, during normal business hours at the Convention Center. Tickets are $25 with reserved seating. Full tables of 8 are $160 and 10 are $200 and can also be purchased. This is a wonderful charity fundraiser that is also a great excuse to get dressed up for a holiday bash that is one of the most festive and fun events of the season.

The next morning at 10 am Saturday, the doors open at the Convention Center again for the Crafters Festival. The vendors will have their items on display and for sale until 4 pm. It is amazing how talented our community is. Please stop by to let them share their talents with you.

Be sure to continue the crafting and shopping down the street at the Senior Center’s bake sale and Craft Fair. Our local Crafter’s Festival has been a staple event for years and is a perfect way to find a special thoughtful gift for those hard to shop for folks.

During the Crafters Festival, Santa Clause will be available to visit with the children at the Convention Center. His schedule will be posted at the Convention Center. Alana Wise will be taking pictures and prints can be ordered directly from her.

The Christmas Parade has been moved to 4:30 pm, to coordinate with the Community Tree Lighting Program. The Parade will start at Broadbent Park and culminate at the Veterans Memorial Park (County Park). The Tree Lighting Program will follow immediately after the Parade in the Sculpture Park across from Economy Drug. This years Christmas Parade theme is “A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS”. What does this mean to you? Please consider entering a float or some other entry. You can pre-register by calling 289-2111 and follow the prompts to get registered. Pre-registering saves you time and helps ensure that we have your information correct for the Judges.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Festival of Trees or secure a booth for the Crafters Festival can do so by calling Bunny Hill at 296-0439 or calling 289-2111 and leaving a message.

The season’s many local events continue throughout December. Plan to ring in the end of 2019 and celebrate 2020 at the Convention Center on New Year’s Eve with The EVFD Fireman’s Ball. Tickets can be picked up during the Volunteer’s House-to-House Fundraising Drive on December 7th or at the Fire Station.