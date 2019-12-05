Juanita Nachiondo passed peacefully into her Heavenly Father’s arms on November 23, 2019 with her daughters at her side.

Juanita was born to Tomas and Dominga Alcorta on the Nouque Ranch in McDermitt Oregon on October 2, 1923. She was the fourth of five Alcorta children. As a teenager, she moved to Winnemucca to attend high school. It was in Winnemucca where she met, fell in love, and married Joe Nachiondo on March 2, 1946. Together they had two daughters Chickie Schroeder of Boise, Idaho and Karen (Tom) Johnson of Elko, Nevada. After over 30 years of marriage, they divorced and Juanita moved to Ely, Nevada.

In Ely she worked at Four Seasons Dress Shop, East Ely Pharmacy, and then for her daughter at Chickie’s Hallmark and Jewelry. In January 1986 Juanita relocated to Elko, Nevada. Upon moving to Elko, she worked as a desk clerk at the Marquis Motel, Stockmen’s Hotel, and then as a slot attendant working at IGA Grocery, Smiths Grocery, Kmart, and Albertsons. Juanita loved working with the public and made many friends before retiring in 2010.

She was very proud of her Basque heritage. She was also proud and loved her grandchildren Kathy Schroeder, Kerri (Jody) Pintar, Berton Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, and Travis Johnson. She had 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

At 96 years young she slipped away to join her brother, Joe Alcorta, and her sisters Tomie Bengochea, Mary Muguira, and Fran Mariluch who preceded her in death.

We would like to thank the staff of Highland Manor who cared for mom in her final years. To all friends and family who remembered and visited her, Mom appreciated all of you and loved your company.

Also we would like to thank her special friend Gilbert Flores for his love and devotion. He always brought joy and a sparkle to mom’s eyes.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Juanita in the spring. At her request, she will be laid to rest in McDermitt. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Alzheimers Association or a charity of your choice.