Everett Glen Tripp (Sonny) passed away on November 28, 2019. Everett was born January 3rd 1929 in Gold Hill, Utah to Elmer and Thelma Tripp. His family would later move to Central Ely, where he attend grade school and high school.

After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Army and was sta9 at Ft. Ord, California. This is where he meet the love of his life Jaunita Marie Hammock.

They married and settled down in Ely, as their family grew they moved to McGill where Everett worked for Kennecott Copper.

Everett and Juanita raised five children four girls and a boy. After retiring from Kennecott he drove school bus for White Pine County for a year.

Upon retirement they bought a 5th Wheel and traveled for the next 26 years becoming snow birds. Everett described those years as being the most wonderful times of their life. Everett is survived by his children Melody (Thomas) Richards, Tamara Loy, Marshele (Terrill) Young, Trina (Rick) Beutler and Shon (Jeannie) Tripp. 14 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

Everett is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Juanita, sisters Jenny and Glenda.

Funeral services will be held Dec. 8th. Viewing from 11:00 am to 11:30, service at 11:30 Mountain Vista Chapel.