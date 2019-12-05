Retired Master Sergeant Henry Blackeye, 82, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Friend, Veteran and Hero, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. He was a retired United States Marine who served our country honorably and proudly for 30 years. A veteran of Vietnam, he served two tours with valor with the 2nd Marines Combat Engineers Battalion receiving the Vietnam and National Defense Service Medals. He was a master carpenter and engineer and enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. After his military retirement he continued his service as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Order of the Cooties, American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Blackeye was a full blooded Native American and proud member of the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe. For many years, he was an active tribal council member, and assisted with the establishment of the Duckwater Trucking Company before retiring after 25 years.

He was born in Duckwater, Nevada to Tabbits Blackeye and Mable Behank on December 9, 1937. He is survived by his loving wife Geraldine Gwendolyn and his five daughters; Tabit Phillips (Robert), Rachel Blackeye (Stephen), Millicent Blackeye (Jo), Heidi Blackeye, Mary Blackeye (Randy); and his son; Henry Michael Blackeye (Marissa) and six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The visitation and rosary will be held at Mountain Vista Chapel, 450 Mill Street, Ely, Nevada on Thursday, December 5th from 7-9 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ely, NV on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 AM followed by a burial service in Duckwater, NV. Please visit www.mountainvistachapel.com for directions or to send condolences.

In lieu of flowers donations in Henry’s memory can be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Knights of Columbus.